Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks Are Ready for Revenge, and the Miami Heat Shouldn’t Be the Only Team Concerned
The Milwaukee Bucks are eager to get back to the postseason. In the last two seasons, the Bucks finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA and fizzled out before reaching the NBA Finals. This year, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference but boast the best team they’ve had in years. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks meet the Miami Heat, the team that ended their season last year, in the first round of the playoffs. There will surely be payback on the Bucks’ minds, but the Heat shouldn’t be the only team concerned.www.sportscasting.com