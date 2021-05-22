newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks Are Ready for Revenge, and the Miami Heat Shouldn’t Be the Only Team Concerned

By Mike Thomas
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Milwaukee Bucks are eager to get back to the postseason. In the last two seasons, the Bucks finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA and fizzled out before reaching the NBA Finals. This year, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference but boast the best team they’ve had in years. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks meet the Miami Heat, the team that ended their season last year, in the first round of the playoffs. There will surely be payback on the Bucks’ minds, but the Heat shouldn’t be the only team concerned.

www.sportscasting.com
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

150K+
Followers
16K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Jalen Rose
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba All Star Game#Nba Finals#The Miami Heat Should#The Milwaukee Bucks#Greek#Espn#The Miami Herald#The Brooklyn Nets#Everyone Antetokounmpo#Philadelphia#Talent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Related
NBAaudacy.com

Jalen Rose fights through tears to honor late mom Jeanne on Mother's Day

This was a particularly emotional Mother’s Day for Jalen Rose. The ESPN analyst and former NBA star lost his mother, Jeanne Rose, earlier this year as she battled cancer and Rose wanted to honor his mother during Sunday’s broadcast of NBA Countdown. Rose began speaking about how he is “forever...
NBAbarrettsportsmedia.com

Jalen Rose Wants Media That Doubt Russell Westbrook Called Out

Jalen Rose is pounding the table for Russell Westbrook as he continues his triple-double rampage through the NBA. The Washington Wizards point guard tied Oscar Robertson over the weekend as the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles. Westbrook has helped guide the Wizards from dead on arrival at the start of April to being a near-lock at making the new NBA play-in tournament.
NBAthechestnutpost.com

Giannis drops 40 PTS & 15 REB on the Pacers in Bucks’ win!

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks to a 142-133 win against the Indiana Pacers as he records 40 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST & 1 STL. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube. ✔️ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE. ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube:...
NBAKenosha News.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads charge as Bucks stop Magic

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks kept up their chase of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 114-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks (44-25) remained a game behind Brooklyn (45-24) for the second...
NBASporting News

Jalen Rose moved to tears in tribute to mother, grandmother on Mother's Day

Jalen Rose was moved to tears in an emotional tribute to his mother, Jeanne, and grandmother, Mary Belle Hicks, on Sunday — his first Mother's Day without either in his life. Rose paid tribute to his mother following an "NBA Countdown" segment that discussed how she named him Jalen —...
NBARepublic

Antetokounmpo, Bucks roll past short-handed Pacers, 142-133

INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had so many powerful dunks on Thursday night, he tried to be mindful about not expending energy in celebrating too much. At the end of a demanding NBA regular season, the two-time MVP concedes there’s fatigue, even after he dominated with 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 142-133 victory over the Indiana Pacers.
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Miami after 40-point game

Miami Heat (39-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (45-25, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in the Bucks’ 142-133 win against the Pacers. The Bucks are 29-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee has a 28-12...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Giannis Antetokounmpo should win league MVP for the third straight time

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo should win MVP for the third consecutive time. Webster’s Dictionary defines the word valuable as “having desirable or esteemed characteristics or qualities.” By definition alone, there is no player in the NBA who is more valuable to his team than “The Greek Freak.” His combination of scoring, rebounding, playmaking and defensive prowess makes him a force to be reckoned with.
NBAsharecaster.com

“I almost pooped”: Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously trolls himself on Instagram after dropping 40 points in a Bucks win against the Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo says that he almost pooped during the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Indiana Pacers last night. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have perhaps the most stagnant team out East in terms of their performance this season compared to their last. The Jrue Holiday acquisition helped the Bucks tremendously on the defensive end of the floor as he’s proven that he can legitimately guard everyone from Kyrie Irving to Kevin Durant; something Eric Bledsoe could not effectively do.
NBAsemoball.com

Antetokounmpo has 40 points to help Bucks beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks wore down the short-handed Indiana Pacers in a 142-133 victory Thursday night. Indiana dressed just 10 players due to injuries and didn't have a defensive answer for Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP who...
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo carries Bucks closer to 2nd in East

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 142-133 victory over the host Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. The Bucks (45-25) pulled to within one game of the Brooklyn Nets, who hold second place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers (33-37) remained tied...
NBAmadcitysportszone.com

Giannis scores 40 in Bucks win at Indiana

Milwaukee moved back to within a game of Brooklyn for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference Thursday night with a 142-133 win over Indiana. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out six assists to lead the Bucks to their seventh win in their last eight games. Jrue Holiday added 20 points and a season-high 14 assists. Khris Middleton dropped 22 points, while Brook Lopez scored 21 points and nabbed eight rebounds.
NBABrew Hoop

Bucks Progress Report: May 14

It hasn’t been a dumpster fire, but let’s be honest: the Bucks haven’t been defending so well the past couple of weeks. Before their debacle two weeks ago today in Houston, the Bucks’ defensive rating was 110.4, good for 7th in the league. That’s jumped nearly a point since (111.3) thanks to some really high opponent outputs, and while that may sound trivial, they’re now ranked 11th. Sometimes, it’s visible that the effort is lacking, but other times opposing shooters are knocking down well-contested jumpers left and right. Though they’ve won 4 of 5, in 4 of those last 5 their foes have scored at least 133 points. I don't have the answers—and I’m pessimistic that the coaching staff does either—but this is a problem. I’m inclined to say it’s a slump because they were solid-to-good most of the season and that they’ll lock in a bit more when the games really count. However, I also see these recent problems and think they’ll rear their ugly heads again once the playoffs start.
NBANBC Sports

NBA GPP Pivots: Saturday 5/15 Showdown Edition

A Showdown tournament is by definition, a one-game daily fantasy competition. Tonight, we have a big-time Showdown slate starting at 8:00 pm ET between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. Daily fantasy strategies differ when approaching a Showdown slate compared to a classic slate. I am going to devote this article to plays/strategies specifically geared towards tonight’s Showdown competition for DraftKings, FanDuel, and YahooFantasy.
NBARotowire

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Erupts for 40 points, 15 boards

Antetokounmpo tallied 40 points (14-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-16 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and a steal over 35 minutes Thursday in a 142-133 win over Indiana. Antetokounmpo dominated a short-handed Pacers squad, making an ultra-efficient 14-of-18 shots and leading all players with 15 boards. Many of his baskets came on powerful dunks, though he also converted his lone three-point attempt. The superstar forward notched his second straight double-double and reached the 40-point mark for the second time in May. In his eighth NBA campaign, Antetokounmpo has further established his place as one of the league's top all-around performers. He is averaging 28.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks on the season.