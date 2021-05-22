Bruce Wayne… Murderer?! Again?! Detective Comics #1036 [Preview]

Ray – 8.5/10. Ray: The third issue of this oversized Batman anthology has two ongoing stories, one conclusion, and one new one-shot. First up, it’s the third installment of the headline issue focusing on Red Hood and Batman—the second Zdarsky DC book of the week. The oversized story has Jason and Bruce on the trail of the maker of the mysterious Cheerdrops drug, but the more pressing concern is Tyler—the young boy whose evil father Jason killed. This is paired with some strong flashbacks to Jason’s early years as Robin, when Bruce was trying to get around Jason’s rough edges. Zdarsky seems to have a more nuanced take on Batman and Red Hood than most writers, with Jason trying to suppress his worst instincts and Bruce torn between protecting his son and protecting its criminals from him. The ongoing mystery is strong, but what’s stronger is the A+ character work.