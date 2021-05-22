newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Bruce Wayne… Murderer?! Again?! Detective Comics #1036 [Preview]

By Jude Terror
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDidn't we do the Bruce Wayne, murderer story already? Back in the early aughts, right? Well, it looks like at least one of Bruce's neighbors is starting to suspect he may be connected to the death of Sarah Worth. Of course, she has good reason, since she catches him bringing her body inside his home. Of course, we can see in this preview of Detective Comics #1036 that it's actually Clayface. How will Bruce get out of this one? Find out on the next episode of Three's Company! Wait, no, we mean in Detective Comics #1036, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics.

