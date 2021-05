The 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational group stage came to a close earlier today. And now, the schedule for the next phase of the tournament has been released. The rumble stage, which kicks off on Friday, May 14, will feature matchups between several major region teams from across the globe. The first matchup of the day will reignite the classic LCK vs. LPL rivalry when DWG KIA take on Royal Never Give Up in a potential grand finals preview. The day will close with an LCS vs. LEC matchup between Cloud9 and MAD Lions.