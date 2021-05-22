newsbreak-logo
Kevin Bacon Loves Being Name-Dropped in Guardians of the Galaxy and Wants to Be in the Next One

By Neeraj Chand
MovieWeb
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone who knows Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, knows of the character's love of dancing. As accomplished a dancer as Peter is, he is also a self-confessed fan of Kevin Bacon, specifically Bacon's character in Footloose, who, to quote Star-Lord himself, taught "an entire city full of people with sticks up their butts that dancing is the greatest thing there is." In an interview with Esquire, Bacon revealed how much he enjoyed the surprise of discovering he had been namedropped in the MCU.

