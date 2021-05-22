PHX PD: Aggravated assault suspect wanted after stealing vehicle

Silent Witness is offering up to $1,000 for information, leading to an arrest, for a man who police say stole a vehicle and later hit another car back in March.

Phoenix police said the incident began on March 30 at around 10 a.m. when the victim's vehicle was stolen from a parking lot near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. The victim's purse and credit cards were inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

The next day, the victim received a notification that her credit card was being used at a convenience store near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

Police said the victim asked a friend for a ride to the store where she located her stolen vehicle in the parking lot.

As they were exiting her friend's car that they arrived in, authorities said the suspect drove the stolen vehicle towards them, struck the friend's car, and left the scene.

Silent Witness

In a tweet, Silent Witness shared a video showing the suspect walk into the convenience store and grab a cup prior to the aggravated assault incident that happened in the parking lot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is 18-25 years old, thin build, with short black hair, was wearing a black shirt, tan pants and a long black belt.

Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.