The Goose is loose! Per LA Kings head coach Todd McLellan, Troy Grosenick will get the nod for the final game of the season against the Avs. While Todd McLellan’s postgame media availability was short, and understandably so, given how the LA Kings performed in the second to last game of the season, he did make one thing quite clear. Cal Petersen will not play in the back-to-back. Instead, Troy Grosenick will get the start between the pipes.