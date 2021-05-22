newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pet of the Week: Doggy duo looking for new home

By Kelsey McFarland
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MGcc_0a87moHi00

A doggy duo named Dani and Delaney is looking for their new family!

The two are best buds but can be adopted separately if needed.

According to Hearts Alive Village, as a repercussion of COVID-19, their family had to move, and their new home doesn't allow dogs.

Hearts Alive Village

Dani and Delaney are both around 6 years old, both potty trained and have lived with a cat and children.

Hearts Alive Village

Those interested in adoption should visit the Hearts Alive Village website and click on the 'adopt' tab to schedule an appointment.

Hearts Alive Village

Hearts Alive Village is also celebrating 5,000 adoptions with an event on June 13. It's called the 5,000 Lives Saved Celebration and will be located at The Hearts Alive Village Adoption Center and Pet Supply Store on 1750 S. Rainbow Blvd. #4.

The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No tickets are necessary.

"This month, we reached a milestone for the history books! In just 8 short years, Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas went from being a little girl's dream to a thriving animal rescue organization that has saved more than 5,000 animals. We couldn't have done it without you! We are so grateful to have such a wonderful group of supporters helping us save lives. So now, it's time to pawty! Join us as we celebrate (safely) with our village. We'll have food, a few vendors, adoptable cuties, games for the kids, music, raffles, and an opportunity for you to help us save the next 5,000 animals! Please bring your mask but leave your fur babies at home," said Director of Communications Sheryl Green.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Books#Fur#Cat Food#Rescue Dogs#Home Games#Adoptable Cuties#Pawty#Raffles#Best Buds#Adoption
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Music
News Break
Pets
Related
Petscw35.com

Pet of the Week: There's no replacement for Bentley

SAN ANTONIO - It's Monday and that can only mean one thing, time to name our Pet of the Week! Now more than ever, pets have a special place in our families and in our hearts. We search through the hundreds of pet photos we receive in Chime In and choose just one to give the honorary title of Pet of the Week. Nothing is won with the title except bragging rights for the week. Share your beloved pet photos with us and tell us what makes them so special and your pet could be chosen next!
PetsPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

“Winnie The Pooch” Up For Adoption

As usual, we had a talk with Kate from Tri County Humane Society about this week's adoptable pet. Winnie needs a home and family and may be the perfect fit for you. Meet Winnie! This happy go lucky girl always has a smile on her face. This girl came in as a transfer from another facility. Because she was a transfer, we have very little background information on her! Winnie has been very outgoing with staff since she walked in the building.
Petsforthoodsentinel.com

Save a life! Adopt a pet from the shelter

There are lots of good reasons to adopt rather than buy a pet. Here are a few of them:. Because it’ll cost you less. Adoption costs range from $50 to $200. Because you’ll save a life. Each year, it’s estimated that more than one million adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized in the United States.
PetsArkansas Online

Pet of the week

Wanda is the pet of the week. Wanda was one baby in a litter of eight puppies that were rescued from an abandoned house. She was born around Christmas. Wanda is such a sweet girl and very smart. Please don’t overlook her because she is a black dog. She is working on her potty training, gets along great with other dogs and cats, and is ready to find her forever home. Wanda has completed her series of puppy shots and will be spayed and chipped soon.
Petstribuneledgernews.com

Pets of the week: An exotic looking cat and a cuddly terrier mix

May 15—Cheetah is a beautiful male tabby cat with exotic brown coloring in spots and stripes. He also has large, pretty eyes. Cheetah is a clean, large boy who loves to get pets. He has come out of his shell in foster care to trust new people. He lived with many other cats, so he likes to play with young cats. Cheetah is neutered, up to date on shots and tested NEG for Felf/FIV and microchipped. Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc., Warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com, 218-576-8534, warmfuzzies.petfinder.com.
PetsPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Dog Mom Day

Pet moms know that having a four-legged companion brings with it a number of benefits for the human. A pet can help a person feel less isolated (a real benefit many new owners discovered during the pandemic). Pets reduce our stress and help us relax. They can lower our blood pressure, reduce anxiety and depression, even help to ease chronic pain. And if you adopt a pet from your local animal shelter or rescue group, it makes room for another animal to have a chance at a new forever home!
Petslovemeow.com

Kitten Reminiscent of Woman's Late Cat, Finds Her in a Serendipitous Way

A little kitten found his forever human mom when she needed him the most. Ellen Carozza, a Licensed Veterinary Technician at Nova Cat Clinic, found her world turned upside down when she was faced with devastating news — her best friend, closest confidante of almost seven years, Benny the cat (Benedict Cumbercat), passed away on April 2nd from Feline Aortic Thromboembolism.
Milton, FLWPMI

Milton rescue group welcomes two-faced kitten 'Combo'

MILTON, Fla. (WEAR) — This kitten is bringing double the cuteness to Northwest Florida. An animal rescue group in Milton is now caring for a very unusual kitten – Combo. Brandi Winkleman, the president of a ‘A Hope’, says combo was born with two skulls that are fused together. Winkleman...
Petswccq.com

It Will Cost You Around 13,000 To Own A Dog Or a Cat!

All those chew toys your pets love and those Halloween costumes your pets HATE BEYOND BELIEF really add up. A new study found it costs about $111 per month to own a dog or cat. That’s because of everything from food and toys to vet bills and medicine. And since...
PetsPosted by
DFW Community News

Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

Grover has been waiting patiently to be adopted since last November, longer than any other animal currently at the Shelter. Grover is a 7-year-old neutered male pitbull-terrier mix who came to the Shelter with his two siblings, who have since been adopted. He is a big sweet teddy bear who is comfortable with car rides. While he is a little shy when meeting new people, once he gets comfortable you will see his amazing smile. He has been on many Doggy Day Out Adventures and our volunteers have loved their time with him. He is fully vetted and microchipped. Schedule an appointment at this link to see him and adopt.
Petswgnradio.com

Pandemic Pet Adoptions, and Tips to Transition Pets to a New Home

The pandemic has been great for no one – except for dogs and cats at shelters in the U.S. As the pandemic hit, adoptions and fostering in so many cities hit record numbers. I chat with Dr. Ellen Jefferson, president and CEO Austin and American Pets Alive. So, why have adoptions and fosters in so many cities hit new highs? Dr. Jefferson offers many helpful tips on acclimating dogs or cats into any new setting, whether it’s the White House or your house. And tips on how to successfully introduce new pets into homes with existing animals? We talk about foster sleepovers, and what exactly they are. And once you do adopt is there a super-secret way to make the bond stick with that new family? And finally, Dr. Jeferson offers tips on diet and treats in the new home.
PetsThe Daily World

Boxy — Adoptable Pet of the Week

Boxy was found at a remote boat launch. Apparently his ship had sailed and left him behind. Boxy is tiny, weighing in a 5.58 pounds. Due to an issue with his paws, he has been a shelter resident and on medication for about 3 months. Boxy is grey and white with lovely green eyes. At about 2 years old, he’s ready to find his permanent (hopefully land-loving) family. Boxy is friendly and affectionate. He is available for adoption through PAWS of Grays Harbor. Please call 360-533-1141 or visit www.pawsgh,org. They are open by appointment only at this time. Remember, those 55 years of age and older receive a 20% discount on adoption fees.
PetsDelaware County Daily Times

Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Ace

Ace is a gorgeous young adult dog who is patiently waiting on his forever family from the comfort of a foster home! His foster family says that he is a “loveable ball of energy.” He will benefit from living with an active family who love to play as much as he does. His favorite activities include playing fetch, and playing with toys. Ace is incredibly smart and already knows a bunch of tricks including “sit” and “paw.” He cannot wait to continue showing off his cool moves in his forever home. His foster family says he loves being around people, and shows off that love by giving hugs. If you are interested in meeting this sweetheart, head to ProvidenceAC.org/Pets/Ace, and fill out an adoption profile. Ace is the packaged deal – he is up-to-date on his vaccines, neutered, and microchipped. Can’t adopt, but looking for ways to show support during this crisis? Head to ProvidenceAC.org/CovidRelief to make a lifesaving donation.
PetsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Meet our pets of the week: An Akita mix, a shepherd mix and a horse

These pets are available for adoption from the Humane Society of Missouri. Because of the quick turnaround time of these adoptions, the pet we have listed may have already been adopted. Please be sure to call the Humane Society of Missouri or visit hsmo.org/adopt to verify that this animal is still available for adoption.
Petsnewspressnow.com

Pet of the Week: This kitten loves every person she meets!

Meet Tanzie. She‘s a favorite at the shelter. She’s a 10-month-old female cat with a great personality. Tanzie LOVES people and doesn‘t know a stranger. If you take her home she will most definitely be your best friend forever. You may adopt this pet for $77.50, which includes adoption fees,...
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

Pet adoption: Syracuse dog fan of squeaky toys looking for forever home

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — This week's NBC3 pet adoption segment featured a five-year-old female dog named "Roxy" at Humane CNY. CNYCentral's Farah Jadran spoke to Humane CNY volunteer Nancy Hohler about Roxy on Weekend in Central New York. Hohler said Roxy loves squeaky box toys and "can't go anywhere without one."
PetsDaily Independent

Pet of the Week: Benny Blue

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Benny Blue, a 1-year-old Boston Terrier. According to owner Christie Willis Robbins, Benny Blue loves playing fetch and snuggling with “his people.” Robbins said Benny Blue “keeps his people busy by emptying his toy box a few times a day and carrying toys all over the house.” Benny Blue was one of dozens of entries in the newspaper’s Facebook contest.
PetsPosted by
Live 95.9

Pet of the Week: Meet Nacho

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. Today's Pet of the Week is Nacho, an 8-month-old rat terrier/chihuahua mix. He’s a cute, small,...
Santa Maria, CASanta Maria Times

CAPA Pet of the Week: Bunstoppable

Are you looking for a rabbit to call your own? Bunstoppable arrived as a stray and is ready to find his forever home. Bunstoppable is a 1-year-old male, white and brown long-haired rabbit available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. He is a guy who appreciates his daily greens and a nice rabbit yard to run and dig in.
Petsthepress.net

Adopt a pet: Meet Oreo

Oreo is a loving and smart terrier-corgi. He recently received a clean bill of health from the vet. He loves to sit on laps; is house- and crate-trained; and enjoys car rides. He’ll do best in a home without small children. For more information, call 925- 473-4642.