Pet of the Week: Doggy duo looking for new home

A doggy duo named Dani and Delaney is looking for their new family!

The two are best buds but can be adopted separately if needed.

According to Hearts Alive Village, as a repercussion of COVID-19, their family had to move, and their new home doesn't allow dogs.

Hearts Alive Village

Dani and Delaney are both around 6 years old, both potty trained and have lived with a cat and children.

Hearts Alive Village

Those interested in adoption should visit the Hearts Alive Village website and click on the 'adopt' tab to schedule an appointment.

Hearts Alive Village

Hearts Alive Village is also celebrating 5,000 adoptions with an event on June 13. It's called the 5,000 Lives Saved Celebration and will be located at The Hearts Alive Village Adoption Center and Pet Supply Store on 1750 S. Rainbow Blvd. #4.

The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No tickets are necessary.

"This month, we reached a milestone for the history books! In just 8 short years, Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas went from being a little girl's dream to a thriving animal rescue organization that has saved more than 5,000 animals. We couldn't have done it without you! We are so grateful to have such a wonderful group of supporters helping us save lives. So now, it's time to pawty! Join us as we celebrate (safely) with our village. We'll have food, a few vendors, adoptable cuties, games for the kids, music, raffles, and an opportunity for you to help us save the next 5,000 animals! Please bring your mask but leave your fur babies at home," said Director of Communications Sheryl Green.