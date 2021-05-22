Ewineasia.com: The online wine boutique you should be shopping from
With over 80 wineries from 16 countries in Ewineasia.com's portfolio, your new favourite bottle of wine is just one click away. With Singapore's vibrant F&B scene, it's only natural that diners develop a taste for fine wine as well. These discerning tastebuds are further spoiled with exciting wine options and wine bars coming in and setting up shop in the little red dot, alongside knowledgeable sommeliers and experts working at some of the city's top tables.