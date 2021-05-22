newsbreak-logo
Why You Should Eliminate Your Free Time

By Don Khouri
ceoworld.biz
Cover picture for the articleWhat is free time anyway? Free means release from captivity or acting as you wish. Time is a plan or schedule of when something should happen. Free time means acting as you wish when something should happen. It’s almost an oxymoron like “working vacation”. If I said to someone, “you can do that in your free time” they would likely laugh at me. No one really has free time. However, any time on your calendar that is not specifically designed with a purpose is free time.

