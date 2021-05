Barring an unforeseen change in circumstances, Jim Benning will return to the Vancouver Canucks for his eighth year as general manager in 2021-22. Canucks fans, media members and everyone in between seems to have an opinion on Benning. To say his tenure has been highly scrutinized would be the understatement of the century. Every move has been looked at under a microscope, with every decision being analyzed down to the finest detail. Part of that is because Vancouver is a hockey-crazed market, but a large chunk of that is because Benning has shown, time and time again, that he isn’t capable of making the right decisions.