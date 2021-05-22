Morgan Stanley Boosts Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target to $22.00

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.