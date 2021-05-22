newsbreak-logo
Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

ITR has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

-$0.13 EPS Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.44.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.770-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.62 million.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.25 million. NYSE:YALA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

5/11/2021 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $119.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. 5/11/2021 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Position Boosted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsinvesting.com

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd (GLDN)

April 25 (Reuters) - Golden Ridge Resources Ltd GLDN.V :* GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES ACQUIRES GOLD PROJECT NEAR BRALORNE. A possible porphyry discovery in British Columbia's Golden Triangle sparked much interest in a gold explorer Monday. Here’s some small stocks making big moves on Monday,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million. Several equities analysts recently...
Softwarebaseballnewssource.com

Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

5/19/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Greif reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CIBC Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$40.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock. LB has been the subject of a number of other research...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.47 EPS Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.45. Criteo reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$16.25 million. Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 207,125 shares of the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 5.6%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price was up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $100.72. Approximately 20,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 922,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.41.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.05 million. Switch stock opened at $19.14 on...