Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.