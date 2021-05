What is actual policy for mask at DKS? Are they refusing entry at the gate w/o a mask?. i can see on the ACCN broadcast that practically no one is wearing them in the stadium. Clemson is a public university that follows state guidelines. All I know is that I received a form from my child's school stating Governor McMaster made mask wearing in schools optional. I signed the letter giving my consent that my daughter does not have to wear a mask if she doesn't want to. This order is for all public schools and the attendees of said schools. As far as sporting events I don't know but I find it hard that we are making mask wearing optional (which is how it should have been from the very beginning bc I promise I know how to assess my risk WAY better than the government, I digress) and Clemson makes fans wear mask especially outside. Then again our so called leaders who have claimed they have followed science have made some of the most unscientific rules I've ever seen so who knows.