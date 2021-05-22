newsbreak-logo
Minera Alamos’ (MAI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Shares of MAI traded up C$0.01...

