Log Crashes Through Windshield on Freeway, Evokes 'Final Destination'

We really live in a society LOL. Here I am just watching YouTube like I do pretty much every night and it stops working. I go huh and may be it was my WiFi, I go to my router and restart it, YouTube is still down. I go huh maybe I have to restart my computer in the odd chance that needs to be done so I restart my computer and YouTube is still down. Then I hope on Twitter and see everyone else is suffering through the same problem as I am and now I do not feel as alone.