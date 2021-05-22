newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Log Crashes Through Windshield on Freeway, Evokes 'Final Destination'

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crazy post-crash site has a lot of people reminiscing on early 2000s horror -- because it looks eerily similar to a killer moment from the 'Final Destination' franchise. A guy named Aaron Cox posted a video showing a giant wood log piercing the windshield of a white van, pulled over behind a transport truck on a freeway ... which of course, is ripped right out of "Final Destination 2," as any terrified viewer who remembers will tell you.

www.tmz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeway#Windshield#Cool People#Funny People#The Final Destination#Fd#Og#Tiktok#Iykyk#Cool Death Scenes#Final Destination#Spoiler Alert#Pipes#Video#Art#Mass#Means
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Clearly they didn’t watch Final Destination’: Viral TikTok shows log piercing car windshield

A viral TikTok featuring a wooden log piercing a vehicle’s front windshield is evoking a scene from Final Destination 2. The video, which was filmed in the aftermath of the accident, shows the giant log in the windshield of a white van as a transport truck with several similar logs on it is pulled over in front of it. The log appeared to have gone directly through the center of the windshield, seemingly missing both the driver and passenger’s seats.
AccidentsPosted by
97X

Man Luckily Survives Final Destination Like Car Accident

Aaron Cox shared a video to TikTok showing a giant wooden log piercing through the windshield of a van, behind a truck carrying logs on the interstate. If this scenario reminds you of anything, it's probably the early 2000's horror hit, Final Destination 2, where pretty much the exact thing happens, only the person didn't walk away.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

Disney Fans Shocked to Discover Animation Reused Across Classic Films

Disney fans are claiming their "childhood is ruined" after realizing certain animations had been reused across various films. The practice, known as recycled animation, was identified years ago, but side-by-side clips often re-emerge online as each new generation makes the same discovery. Earlier this month Twitter user TmarTn stumbled across...
Movies/Film

The Quarantine Stream: ‘Summertime’ is David Lean’s Love Letter to Venice

The Pitch: The great Katharine Hepburn plays Jane Hudson, a middle-aged single woman from Akron, Ohio who travels to Venice, Italy for a lengthy summer vacation. She has a gnawing sense that something is missing in her life, but finds herself yearning for adventure and being overly cautious at the same time. That’s when she meets Renato (Rossano Brazzi), an Italian shop owner, and eventually throws caution to the wind and embraces a summer romance.
TV & VideosThe Big Lead

The 'Final Destination' Log Thing Actually Happened in Real Life

If you have ever seen any of the Final Destination movies, or even just the commercials, you live life with some irrational fears. Like getting trapped in a tanning booth or getting killed by a flying tire at a NASCAR race. Perhaps most prominently, Final Destination 2 caused a lot of people to avoid driving behind lumber trucks at all times after this here scene.
Moviesdailydead.com

Video: Real Queen of Horror – Creepiest Attics in Horror Movies

This week, I'm sharing with you all my list of the Creepiest Attics in Horror Movies! As always, I'd love to know some of your favorites!. Zena Dixon is your best friend who loves horror movies! She has been writing about all things creepy and horrific for nine years at RealQueenofHorror.com.
Movies411mania.com

New The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Video Looks At The True Story Behind The Film

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is inspired by a real-life case, and a new featurette looks at the true story behind the movie. You can see the video below, which looks at the case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson who went on trial for stabbing his landlord to death. Johnson claimed during the trial that he was possessed by demonic forces at the time of the murder. Ed and Lorraine Warren were used as experts in the case on the defense’s behalf.
Behind Viral Videosnewsbrig.com

BTS broke its own YouTube record for 24-hour views

BTS is apparently determined to hold its YouTube records. Variety reports that the K-pop group broke its own record for the most YouTube views in the space of 24 hours, racking up 113 million plays for its music video “Butter.” That’s about 12 million more than the 101.1 million from the superstars’ last record-smasher, “Dynamite,” which premiered in August last year.
Behind Viral Videosprosportsextra.com

Thank God YouTube Is Not Just Down For Me #YouTubeDown

We really live in a society LOL. Here I am just watching YouTube like I do pretty much every night and it stops working. I go huh and may be it was my WiFi, I go to my router and restart it, YouTube is still down. I go huh maybe I have to restart my computer in the odd chance that needs to be done so I restart my computer and YouTube is still down. Then I hope on Twitter and see everyone else is suffering through the same problem as I am and now I do not feel as alone.
Mememediarunsearch.co.uk

Girl in front of the fire meme sold for $ 473,000 | Scientist

The photo of the girl smiling in the foreground while the building is burning in the background has become a classic internet meme. The image was made in 2005, and is now sold for $ 473,000 (R $ 2.5 million) when converted to NFT (the abbreviation comes from the expression “token that is not consumed with first use” in English; in practice, it is a stamp Digital authenticity, which guarantees ownership of the image, and makes the buyer the sole owner of the image). Information from the newspaper “The Independent”.
TV SeriesThrillist

The Most Pressing, Spoiler-y 'Who Killed Sara?' Season 2 Questions Answered

Here's a cheat sheet if you love the series, but need to know the answers to your lingering Season 1 questions *right now.*. Only a couple of months after its Season 1 debut, Netflix’s Who Killed Sara? is back with its highly anticipated second season. With eight new 40-minute episodes available, Who Killed Sara? picks up right where the Season 1 finale left off, focusing on Sara Guzmán’s (Ximena Lamadrid) disturbing diary, as well as the decayed skeleton found buried in Alex’s (Manolo Cardona) backyard. In order to solve these new mysteries, Alex, Elisa (Carolina Miranda), and Marifer (Ela Velden)—who is still masquerading as Diana the Huntress—slowly uncover bits and pieces of Sara’s past, which is filled with mental health struggles and violent outbursts at those closest to her.
TV & Videoshorrornews.net

Some Actual Footage Emerges From UNDER THE DOME

Well looky here, look what showed up. It wasn’t even an hour ago that I posted up that WONDERCON tease and bitched that there was no actual footage for all us ravenous King fans, I check my mail and look what I find!. It’s about damn time and it was...