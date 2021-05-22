newsbreak-logo
NHL fines Capitals' Anthony Mantha, Hurricanes' Jordan Staal

Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha and Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal have been fined $5,000 by the NHL for their recent actions, the league’s Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday.

The fines are the maximum allowable under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement.

Mantha was fined for goaltender interference on Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins during an incident at 13:29 of the third period on Friday. Mantha was assessed a minor penalty for goaltender interference.

The Capitals dropped a 4-1 decision and trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven first-round series.

WATCH: Brad Marchand paces Bruins to Game 4 win over Capitals

Staal was fined for a dangerous trip on Nashville forward Luke Kunin with 5:55 remaining in the second period on Friday. Staal was whistled for a tripping penalty in the Hurricanes’ 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Predators.

Carolina holds a 2-1 edge in the series.

–Field Level Media

