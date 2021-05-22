newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Victor Oladipo likely to return from quad surgery far sooner than expected

By Matt Fitzgerald
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3pGF_0a87l6lK00

After undergoing surgery to repair a torn right quadriceps tendon, the initial word was that All-Star guard Victor Oladipo might miss the 2021-22 NBA season . On Saturday, news broke that Oladipo’s return to the hardwood will be far swifter than anticipated.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the latest news on Oladipo’s injury , courtesy of his surgeon:

Oladipo began last season on the Indiana Pacers, but got traded twice — first to the Houston Rockets, and then to the Miami Heat.

It was believed that Oladipo would be the extra piece Miami needed to not only return to the NBA Finals, but possibly win it this time. Unfortunately, that didn’t come to pass, as Oladipo appeared in only four games before the injury proved too much to overcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAfaK_0a87l6lK00 Also Read:
4 keys for Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks NBA Playoff series

Wojnarowski reported that Oladipo could be cleared for full contact by November , which would allow him to return to the court and barely miss any of the 2021-22 season, much less all of it.

Now that the prognosis for Oladipo’s quad is a lot more promising, the bigger questions going forward will be as follows: Where will he play next season, and how much will he command on the open market?

Oladipo is hitting unrestricted free agency, but is rehabbing his injury “in concert with the Heat doctors” for the time being. It’d make some sense for him to sign a one-year prove-it deal in Miami to see if there’s a long-term fit, which was the likely intention when he landed there in the initial trade.

It’d be fascinating to see what Oladipo could do alongside Jimmy Butler on the Heat, who will face uncertainty regarding their perimeter rotation entering this summer. Sharpshooter Duncan Robinson and guard Kendrick Nunn are restricted free agents, and aging veteran Goran Dragic has an $18 million club option.

The Heat open the playoffs on Saturday against the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Related: NBA playoff predictions – Bracket picks & Finals champion

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Series#Espn#The Indiana Pacers#The Houston Rockets#The Miami Heat#The Nba Finals#Bracket#Finals#Green Bay Packers#Houston Texans#Milwaukee Bucks Nba#Surgery#Nba Playoff Predictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
NFL
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAYardbarker

Victor Oladipo Buys $7.75 Million Mansion In Miami Beach

Heat guard Victor Oladipo is building a long-term future in Miami. Recently, the 2x All-Star purchased a $7.5 million home in Miami beach, rather cementing the idea he's going to be staying with the franchise for years to come. (via Business Journal) The 6,900-square-foot home on Hibiscus Drive was developed...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Injuries: Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo and Former Pacers' Star Injury Status

The Miami Heat will be without Victor Oladipo for the remainder of the NBA season, the Heat announced on Wednesday. "UPDATE: Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. The surgery will take place tomorrow in New York. There is no timetable for his return at this time." The Heat Tweeted on Monday.
NBAspotonflorida.com

Oladipo Chooses To Have Surgery, Ending His Heat Season

Victor Oladipo's season is over, and the two-time All-Star and former All-NBA selection may be looking at another long rehabilitation before he can return to the court. The Miami Heat announced Wednesday that Oladipo has elected to have surgery on his right quadriceps...
NBAonlinegambling.com

Injury Report: Miami Heat Lose Victor Oladipo to Season-Ending Surgery

The Miami Heat announced that Victor Oladipo is out with season-ending surgery to repair a ruptured right quadriceps tendon injury. The Miami Heat and Pat Riley knew they were rolling the dice when they acquired Oladipo in a trade with the Houston Rockets due to a previous injury. In 2019, Oladipo ruptured his right quad while playing for the Indiana Pacers.
NBARealGM

Victor Oladipo To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery On Right Quad Tendon

Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. Oladipo's surgery will take place on Thursday in New York. The Miami Heat acquired Oladipo at the trade deadline, but he averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over just four games. Oladipo will be a...
NBAnumberfire.com

Miami's Victor Oladipo (quad) to miss rest of season

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will miss the rest of the 2020-2021 season, the team announced Wednesday. Oladipo will "undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon." It's a terrible turn of events for 29-year-old, as he was traded from Indiana to Houston to Miami just to have his season end due to injury. He wound up just playing four games for Miami. With Oladipo sidelined, Gabe Vincent could remain in the rotation.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: Masai Ujrii can’t target Victor Oladipo after latest injury

The Toronto Raptors know that they need to make a big swing in the postseason, and that big swing could include adding Victor Oladipo, fresh off a season split between the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat into the mix due to his potential as a star at both ends of the floor. Unfortunately, the Raptors free agency plans took a major hit.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Victor Oladipo recovery timetable to run well into next season; Heat sign center for 15th spot

The Miami Heat and the rest of the NBA should have a better read by August on where Victor Oladipo will stand for next season. In the wake of Oladipo’s Thursday surgery to repair a partially torn tendon in his right quadriceps, the next marker in Oladipo recovery is expected to come in August, the timeframe needed to determine whether the tendon has fully healed to the bone. Such a timetable ...
NBAFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

ASK IRA: Did the Heat emerge with net gain even with Victor Oladipo’s surgery?

Q: Had the Heat traded Avery Bradley and Kelly Olynyk for Dewayne Dedmon and Trevor Ariza how would you have rated the trade? -- Chris, Plantation. A: I think this is an interesting approach to the Heat’s machinations around the NBA trading deadline, in light of Victor Oladipo undergoing his season-ending quadriceps surgery, to group all the moves into a single, lump-sum transaction, since the ultimate goal was an overall upgrade. So sent out: Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley, Moe Harkless, Chris Silva, Meyers Leonard, 2027 second-round selection, 2022 first-round pick swap. Brought in: Victor Oladipo, Trevor Ariza, Dewayne Dedmon. Yes, even without Oladipo, I believe this is a better-balanced Heat roster, with the spacing and defense provided by Ariza, and the rebounding and toughness in the middle added with Dedmon. As for what was lost, I would point to Bradley potentially as one that got away, with his two-way abilities. But with Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn playing well, there remained the question of playing time. As for Olynyk, I believe there is a better flow on both ends with Ariza, just as it was during the 2020 postseason, when Jae Crowder got playing time ahead of Kelly. The losses of Leonard, Harkless and Silva were non-factors, considering all three were rotation non-factors with the Heat. Now, when discussing the draft picks, that is a factor, with it now looking like the Heat will swap 2022 first-round draft slots with the Nets, based on Houston’s other machinations. Had Oladipo remained ambulatory, the trade/buyout period for the Heat could have been a slam dunk. Instead, there still is a passing grade.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Victor Oladipo could miss entire 2021-22 season?

Victor Oladipo saw his season come to an end this week when he underwent surgery to repair a torn quadriceps tendon. Unfortunately, the Miami Heat star is expected to be out much, much longer than just the remainder of this year. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his “Hoop Collective” podcast...
NBAfantraxhq.com

Dynasty Keepers for 2021-22: The Young and the Old

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Identifying dynasty keepers for next season can be difficult but rewarding for the General Managers that are prepared to invest a little time at the end of the year to transition. At this point in the season, rosters are in flux and other General Managers will drop players to compete in the playoffs, while teams out of contention will ignore the waiver wire. This is your time to strike by adding players set to increase their value next year. These players can come in a variety of packages: young, old veterans, or injured players. While dynasty leagues will skew towards investing in young talent, don’t be afraid to look to an older player that may be overlooked.
NBAMiami Herald

Podcast: Heat a playoff team and Victor Oladipo out for season. We discuss, react and more

This week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast was an eventful one. With Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds filling in for usual host David Wilson, Miami Herald Heat beat reporter Anthony Chiang and Reynolds began the episode by explaining the significance of Tuesday’s playoff-clinching win in Boston and breaking down the Heat’s chances of making another deep playoff run.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Southeast Notes: Haslem, Oladipo, Brooks, Magic

Udonis Haslem saw his first playing time of the season Thursday night, and it was both eventful and short, writes Tim Bontemps of ESPN. The 40-year-old forward played less than three minutes, scoring four points and grabbing a rebound before getting two technicals and being ejected. He clashed with Sixers center Dwight Howard after what Haslem thought was excessive contact.