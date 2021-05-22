newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Says Lady Gaga's House of Gucci Performance Is "Extraordinary"

By Kayleigh Roberts
Harper's Bazaar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalma Hayek is very impressed with Lady Gaga's acting chops. Hayek, 54, and Gaga, 35, costar in the upcoming true crime drama, House of Gucci, which filmed on location in Italy earlier this year. The movie, which is based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, focuses on the trial and conviction of Patrizia Reggiani (played by Gaga) for her role in the 1995 murder-for-hire of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver). For historical context, Maurizio Gucci was the grandson of Guccio Gucci, who founded the luxury fashion house, and he served as head of the company himself for a decade, from 1983 until 1993, when he sold his stake in the renowned fashion house.

www.harpersbazaar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Guccio Gucci
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Maurizio Gucci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Fashion Book#Luxury Fashion#House Of Gucci#Variety#Glamour#Drama#Costar#Madness#Italy#Extraordinary Improvising#Gay#Greed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public Healthuncrazed.com

Salma Hayek Nearly Died From Covid-19

Salma Hayek reveals she almost died after quarantining with Covid-19 for seven weeks. In an interview with Variety, the actress said she was still recovering from the after affects of the illness. At one point she says she was even placed on oxygen. “My doctor begged me to go to...
CelebritiesYardbarker

Salma Hayek News

Salma Hayek revealed in a new Variety cover story that two directors informed her she wasn’t getting a job on their movies solely because she is a Mexican actress, despite both filmmakers admitting she was the best actress for those roles. Salma Hayek says she nearly died from secret COVID-19...
Sex CrimesKansas City Star

Lady Gaga says rape at 19 led to a ‘total psychotic break’

Lady Gaga says she got pregnant at 19 after being raped by a music producer early in her career, a trauma that triggered a “total psychotic break.”. The singer-songwriter opened up about the ordeal on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ show “The Me You Can’t See,” which focuses on mental health.
Public HealthNew Haven Register

Salma Hayek on 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard,' 'Eternals' and Her Secret Near-Fatal Battle With COVID

Chloé Zhao will never forget one particular night shoot while filming “Eternals,” Marvel’s upcoming movie about a group of immortals living on Earth whose leader is Ajak, played by Salma Hayek. It was a cold and drizzly evening on location in an English forest in the fall of 2019, and the Oscar-winning director told the cast, which includes Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, that they could return to their trailers while some technical issues were being resolved and it was unclear when the cameras would start rolling again.
MoviesScreenrant.com

Why Salma Hayek Was Initially Terrified of Her Eternals Movie Costume

Salma Hayek says she was initially terrified to put on her Eternals movie costume. The Oscar-nominated powerhouse plays Ajak in Marvel's highly-anticipated superhero flick, which is based on Jack Kirby's comic series. Eternals follows an immortal humanoid species as they appear on Earth post Avengers: Endgame events, to defend human race against the evil Deviants. Hayek leads the Eternals team as Ajak, marking her first time playing a superhero.
Public HealthPosted by
E! News

Salma Hayek Recalls Near-Fatal Battle With Coronavirus

Watch: Salma Hayek Loved Playing Over-the-Top HBIC in "Like a Boss" Salma Hayek almost died of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, May 19, Variety reported that the 54-year-old star of the upcoming thriller House of Gucci revealed that she spent most of 2020 recovering from a near-fatal case of COVID-19. The trade outlet said Hayek, a married mother of 13-year-old daughter Valentina, quarantined in a room in her house for about seven weeks and was even put on oxygen at one point.
TV & VideosVanity Fair

The Halston Family Reportedly Has Issues With Ryan Murphy’s “Inaccurate” Netflix Series

In the grand tradition of fashion-designer biopics, including The Assassination of Gianni Versace and the upcoming House of Gucci, Ryan Murphy’s imminent Halston series isn’t getting the family’s seal of approval. Ahead of its Netflix bow on May 14, relatives of the late Roy Halston Frowick are speaking out against the show. Starring Ewan McGregor in the title role, Halston explores the designer’s rise against the backdrop of Studio 54 and the AIDS crisis in New York City.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Bree Runway Confirms Collab with Lady Gaga

British pop princess Bree Runway announced one of her biggest collaborations yet. On Saturday, while guesting on The Jonathan Ross Show, she confirmed that she's going to be working with the one and only Lady Gaga. "I'm going to be on Lady Gaga's album," she confirmed on the show. "I...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘House of Gucci’: 8 Things to Know About Ridley Scott’s Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Murder Drama

Nothing can stop filmmaker Ridley Scott from getting down to the business of making movies — not reshooting major chunks of a nearly-done film to cut out an alleged sex predator, not pandemics that force major productions to totally rethink how they are done, and certainly not pissed-off iconic families that don’t like that some of their buzziest tragedies are getting the big screen treatment — and that’s to say nothing of his ability to make a meal out of a hair and makeup budget.
Celebritiesmix929.com

Lady Gaga’s iconic ‘Born This Way’ album turns 10 on Sunday

Lady Gaga’s now-iconic second album, Born This Way, turns 10 on Sunday. The album spawned the hit title track, as well as the singles “The Edge of Glory,” “You and I,” “Judas” and “Marry the Night.” In honor of the milestone, here are Five Fascinating Facts about the album:. 5....
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Salma Hayek dances with Anthony Hopkins and celebrates his Oscar win

Anthony Hopkins has the perfect person to celebrate his second Oscar for Best Actor. On Tuesday, April 27th the one and only Salma Hayek posted a video on Instagram dancing with Hopkins. She captioned the iconic video, “Celebrating with the king @anthonyhopkins 👑 his 2nd Oscar for his extraordinary performance in The Father.” Hayek has always been there to celebrate with Hopkins, in 2003 when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame she attended the special event with her boyfriend at the time Josh Lucas.
MoviesEmpire

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard: Salma Hayek On Embracing Swearing A Little Too Much – Exclusive

If there are two people who know how to swear up a storm in the movies, it’s Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds – just look at their performances in Pulp Fiction and the Deadpool movies, respectively, for the power of their profanity in full flow. And so, sharing the screen with the pair of them in a foul-mouthed action-comedy like upcoming sequel Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard means embracing all kinds of F-bombs and flowery linguistics – as Salma Hayek found out. She’s Sonia, the titular ‘wife’ of Jackson’s character in the sequel to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard, teaming up with the pair for an action-comedy of fiery fights and explosive dialogue.