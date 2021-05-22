Salma Hayek Says Lady Gaga's House of Gucci Performance Is "Extraordinary"

Salma Hayek is very impressed with Lady Gaga's acting chops. Hayek, 54, and Gaga, 35, costar in the upcoming true crime drama, House of Gucci, which filmed on location in Italy earlier this year. The movie, which is based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, focuses on the trial and conviction of Patrizia Reggiani (played by Gaga) for her role in the 1995 murder-for-hire of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver). For historical context, Maurizio Gucci was the grandson of Guccio Gucci, who founded the luxury fashion house, and he served as head of the company himself for a decade, from 1983 until 1993, when he sold his stake in the renowned fashion house.