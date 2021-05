SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation construction crews will restart construction on the East Trent Bridge on June 1. The 110-year-old bridge was one of the first concrete bridges to cross the Spokane River. WSDOT says the bridge is getting too old and is costing more than it is worth. Typically WSDOT builds bridges to last 75 years, so the E. Trent Bridge has had an impressively long life.