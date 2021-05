If Cupra’s branding is hard to get your head around, the cars themselves are far simpler to understand. And, in this case, very easy to be impressed by. Good looking, quick, superbly fun to drive and well equipped for the money, the Leon 2.0 TSI 300 is just a great hot hatchback. Better, even, than the already fine VW Golf GTI Clubsport with which it shares much of its mechanical make-up. The Leon feels more focused than the Golf where you want it, but no less civilised when you don’t.