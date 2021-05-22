newsbreak-logo
Charleston, SC

Record-setting cargo ship to dock in Savannah and Charleston next week. When to see it

By Lisa Wilson
Island Packet Online
 3 days ago

Attention, ship watchers in Savannah and Charleston! You have an opportunity to see the largest ship ever to call on the U.S. East Coast and Canada in the coming week. The record-breaking CMA CGM Marco Polo can carry more than 16,000 20-foot-long containers, known as TEUs in the shipping industry. The containers fitting on the vessel would span nearly 61 miles if placed end-to-end, said a Georgia Port Authority news release.

