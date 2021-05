The Brooklyn Nets return to the playoffs isn’t just important in the franchise’s hopes of becoming a juggernaut in the NBA, it’ll be just as important for the fans. The Nets announced on Tuesday afternoon that in partnership with the New York City Mayor’s Office and DocGo, an area adjacent to Barclays Center will serve as a vaccination site for qualified individuals ages 12 and older. It will begin with the Nets’ first home game of the 2021 NBA Playoffs — which is scheduled for Saturday, May 22.