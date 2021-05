TEMPE - ASU track and field is set to compete at the NCAA West Prelims May 26-29 at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. The Sun Devils are sending over 30 athletes to compete over four days of competition, with their eyes on advancing to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon June 9-12. ASU's women's squad enters the west prelims ranked 23rd, while the men come in at 18th. The Sun Devils have six marks in the top-10 nationally, with 26 total marks in the top-50. West Prelims Links.