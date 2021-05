Most of us know the thrill of getting a new computer, and how those first seconds of booting your operating system at lightning speeds make you drop your jaw in amazement at how fast everything seems to be. Once you get past booting, you begin making your PC truly yours, by customizing its settings, installing new programs, setting up drivers, and, for the most tech-savvy of you, even mess around with hardware settings such as setting the clock frequency and adjusting the fan speed.