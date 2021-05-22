The truth about Chinese robots landing on Mars | World

A Harvard and Stanford astronomical team led by Avi Loeb recently investigated the possibility of emitting artificial light from the dark side of Proxima B. Calculates the light curves of the planet and its parent star. Loeb and others argue that NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope can detect artificial light on Proxima B. Proxima b is the most If we look at it from Earth, the nearby exoplanet is 4.2 light years away. Since parent, Proxima Centauri, No matter how relatively small it is, the habitable zone is close to the star, which means that the outer planet is closed by tides, that is, where one side is always facing its parent star. The team says so Daytime side life would be unlikely to arise due to the constant flow of intense radiation from the parent star but this planet Life can harbor the dark side. Through artificial light (eg Lead) Loeb’s team finds that cities lit from this dark side can distinguish these artificial light sources with a powerful telescope like JWST. Discovered in 2016, Proxima b is a rocky exoplanet 1.27 times the size of Earth, orbiting Proxima Centauri in 11.2 days. The planet is located in the Hertz region, which could indicate liquid water on the surface.