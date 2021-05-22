Cavaliers hold mini-camp for dads and kids

AMBLER -- Despite the cancellation of Special Olympics due to COVID, students in the Wissahickon Autistic Support and Life Skills programs were determined to enjoy an annual end-of-year competition with each other. A mini Field Day Olympics was held Friday at the Wissahickon High School stadium. Competitions include the Softball Throw, Long Jump, Outdoor Bowling, 50-meter Dash, Ping Pong Ball Relay Race, Pool Noodle Hockey and Water Balloon Toss. To help run the activities, the students recruited WHS students who are members of the Wiss Pals Club -- a club that integrates regular education students with the autistic support and life skills students for after school activities. The students were required to do all the planning themselves including researching events, gathering the materials, creating sign up fliers for events, and budgeting for ribbons and Rita’s Water Ice to enjoy after the competitions. Five students in the Autistic Support Program and about 18 students in the Life Skills Program participated.