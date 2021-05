By Evan Varsamis, an entrepreneur and Founder/CEO at Gadget Flow, as well as an investor and marketing advisor at Qrator Ltd. Over the years, we’ve seen the crowdfunding industry grow exponentially. From hardware to software, the variety of campaigns that get traction through crowdfunding is beyond imagination. However, along with the successes, there have also been a lot of failures. Campaigns with promising ideas and concepts are not always able to pick up traffic and get exposure in spite of their campaign page having all the elements it should. So, what’s stopping them from getting that exposure? If you ask me, it’s all in the way you promote your campaign.