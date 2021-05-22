great match with great ambitions!

Udonis Haslem might have authored one of the best send-offs in team sports history last night. Haslem is not much more than a mascot for the Heat these days. He’s there to teach the young kids about the culture and what it means to be a pro, and then the Heat always wheel him out at the last home game every year to get an ovation from the crowd that still adores him. He’s the guy who gets to stay at the bar after closing time, basically.