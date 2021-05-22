Galesburg High School's girls track team finishes 5th in WB6; Allen wins 200, 400 titles

Salem grad and Quincy University southpaw Riley Martin was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference pitcher of the year. Martin logged 66 innings in 10 starts striking out 130 on his way to finishing the regular year with a 3.00 ERA, .224 opponent batting average and 3 complete games. Martin recorded double digit strikeouts in all but one start piling up 16 or more on 5 occasions to become the 1st Quincy hurler to be named the pitcher of the year since 2003. In his last regular season start, Martin struck out 19 in just seven innings, earning his 2nd pitcher of the week award. His 19-k performance came against top seed and GLVC Championships Illinois Springfield.