newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg High School's girls track team finishes 5th in WB6; Allen wins 200, 400 titles

Galesburg Register-Mail
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY — The Galesburg High School girls track and field team placed fifth in the Western Big 6 Conference Championship Meet at Quincy on Friday at Flinn Memorial Stadium. The Silver Streaks tallied 65 points. Geneseo grabbed the WB6 title with 190 points. UT was second with 129, Quincy finished third with 84 point. Sterling placed sixth with 58 points, Rock Island took seventh with 43 points, and Alleman rounded out the field with 39 points.

www.galesburg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galesburg, IL
Sports
City
Quincy, IL
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Sterling, IL
Quincy, IL
Sports
Galesburg, IL
Education
Quincy, IL
Education
City
Galesburg, IL
City
Geneseo, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#High School Girls#Galesburg High School#Ut#Morgan Boyd Morales#Panthers#Streaks#Boyd Morales Morgan#The Maple Leafs#Flinn Memorial Stadium#Silver#United Township#Meet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
News Break
Education
Related
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Martin Named GLVC Pitcher of the Year

Salem grad and Quincy University southpaw Riley Martin was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference pitcher of the year. Martin logged 66 innings in 10 starts striking out 130 on his way to finishing the regular year with a 3.00 ERA, .224 opponent batting average and 3 complete games. Martin recorded double digit strikeouts in all but one start piling up 16 or more on 5 occasions to become the 1st Quincy hurler to be named the pitcher of the year since 2003. In his last regular season start, Martin struck out 19 in just seven innings, earning his 2nd pitcher of the week award. His 19-k performance came against top seed and GLVC Championships Illinois Springfield.
Illinois StatePantagraph

Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional

Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind. Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.
Dunlap, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Galesburg High School's freshman baseball team beats Dunlap

DUNLAP — The Galesburg High School freshmen baseball team came away with a 5-4 road win over Dunlap on Friday. The game was scoreless after three innings before the Silver Streaks were able to plate a trio of runs in the top of the fourth. Galesburg held a 3-0 lead after five and added a pair of runs in the top of the sixth for a 5-0 advantage over the Eagles.
Quincy, ILPosted by
Y101

John Tripp Was One-Of-A-Kind

Being in radio for as long as I have, I have done just about everything there is to do in this crazy business. I often get asked what was the most fun I have ever had in radio? Well that is an easy question to answer. It was broadcasting Little League Baseball at the YMCA in Quincy.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Carl Sandburg College's men's soccer team finds out postseason foe

GALESBURG — The Carl Sandburg College men’s soccer team will take its unbeaten mark into the postseason in a Region IV Division II quarterfinal against Oakton at 1 p.m. Saturday at Kleine Field. The second-seeded Chargers finished the regular season 4-0-1, marking the first unbeaten regular season in program history....
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Galesburg High school graduation one ceremony at football field

GALESBURG — Galesburg High School will have one outdoor graduation ceremony for all graduates this month at the school’s football field. “We’re very pleased we are going to have a traditional ceremony,” said GHS Principal Jeff Houston. The district previously considered splitting graduation into separate ceremonies to follow COVID-19 guidelines.