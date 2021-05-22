Galesburg High School's girls track team finishes 5th in WB6; Allen wins 200, 400 titles
QUINCY — The Galesburg High School girls track and field team placed fifth in the Western Big 6 Conference Championship Meet at Quincy on Friday at Flinn Memorial Stadium. The Silver Streaks tallied 65 points. Geneseo grabbed the WB6 title with 190 points. UT was second with 129, Quincy finished third with 84 point. Sterling placed sixth with 58 points, Rock Island took seventh with 43 points, and Alleman rounded out the field with 39 points.