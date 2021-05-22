newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Band Battles: 16 Times Two Groups Used the Same Name at Once

By Bryan Rolli
Posted by 
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What's in a name? If you're a multi-platinum, arena-filling rock band, the answer is often "enough to go to court over." Plenty of rockers have gone through ugly, years-long litigation in order to wrest control of their band name back from their ex-bandmates, with both sides feeling equally entitled to the moniker. Sometimes it's a cut-and-dry case, with three-quarters of an original lineup triumphing over a former drummer or bassist who played on one lesser-known album or ill-fated tour. Other times it's more complicated, as co-leaders of a band — typically a singer and guitarist — have gone their separate ways and launched multiple versions of their old group.

katsfm.com
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracii Guns
Person
Jon Anderson
Person
Rick Wakeman
Person
Steve Howe
Person
Jay Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Rock And Roll#Arena Filling Rock Band#Rockers#Prog Rock Legends#Rock N Roll#Drummer Alan White#Drummer Steve Riley#Guitarist Steve Howe#Keyboardist Rick Wakeman#Multiple Versions#Ill Fated Tour#Identical Twins#Lineups#Co Leaders#Arw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

The Classic Rock Album Of The Week Club

Every week, Classic Rock's Facebook group, the Album of the Week Club, listens to and discusses a classic album – or a not-so-classic album. The members of the votes contribute their own reviews and grade the album, and we publish the findings, with the aim of giving people reliable reviews and the wider rock community the chance to contribute.
Musicloudersound.com

Rick Wakeman: the soundtrack of my life

Rick Wakeman has played keyboards on far more than his fair share of bona fide rock classics, as a solo performer, a member of Yes and The Strawbs, and alongside David Bowie, Lou Reed, Elton John, Black Sabbath, Cat Stevens, T. Rex and more as one of the glam epoch’s most prolific session stalwarts.
Musicloudersound.com

50 years on: the ultimate celebration of Led Zeppelin IV - only in Classic Rock

It’s the album we’re celebrating in this month’s issue; an album that’s celebrating its half-century in 2021; a little record most commonly known as Led Zeppelin IV. We’ve tried to offer a different insight into the oft-told tale of Zeppelin’s mighty fourth album, with a deep-dive track-by-track, and thoughts and explanations from the band, the engineer, a music professor, rock-star fans and more. We've also included a super special gift of a sheet of 'Write Your Own Led Zep Lyrics' fridge magnets.
Entertainment955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. Another huge rock festival is making its return this summer! Rock Fest 2021 is officially on for July 15-17 in Cadott, Wisconsin. The newly announced lineup for the 3-day festival includes Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Korn, Staind, Anthrax, Queensryche, and Slaughter. You can find out more details and get tickets at www.rock-fest.com.
Beauty & FashionSacramento Bee

Chrissie Hynde shines on Dylan covers album

Chrissie Hynde covers Bob Dylan. Fortunately, the result of that equation — as witnessed on "Standing In the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan” — is every bit as good as one would hope. Seriously, it’s one of the best new albums we’ve heard all year. The always amazing Hynde,...
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Robert Plant Will Allow Unheard Music to be Released After Death

Robert Plant said he “itemized” his archive during lockdown but has no plans to release any of the rediscovered music until his death. The 72-year-old Led Zeppelin legend revealed that cassettes contained a wide range of recordings from abandoned projects, along with personal paperwork including a family feud note sent to him soon after he decided to pursue singing as a career.
Public HealthPosted by
94.5 KATS

Sammy Hagar Honors ‘Real Heroes’ at First Post-COVID Concert

Sammy Hagar returned to the stage May 23 for a performance with his band the Circle in Key West, Fla. The Red Rocker remained active during the hiatus caused by COVID-19, regularly posting on social media and creating a series of streaming performances dubbed the Lockdown Sessions. Still, these activities couldn’t replace the special energy that comes with performing in front of an audience, and Hagar was clearly excited to celebrate the return of live music.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

New ZZ Top Album Underway, Says Billy Gibbons

ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons said the band has started work on a new album and predicted it may arrive before the end of this year. He reported that some of the music began life as he worked on his upcoming solo album, Hardware, which will be released on June 4.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

25 Years Ago: Metallica Channel Soundgarden on ‘Until It Sleeps’

Like much of Metallica's 1996 album Load, the lead single, "Until It Sleeps," was unlike anything the band had attempted before. A contemporary inspiration, Soundgarden, may have been the reason. An early demo version of the song, recorded in December 1995, was titled "F.O.B.D." because Metallica thought it sounded a...
Rock MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Underrated Iron Maiden: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

Iron Maiden either invented heavy metal or perfected it. Third options are hard to come by when talking about the legacy of the innovative, influential and world-conquering band. Fans from Birmingham to Brazil have their favorite Maiden tunes. And they are usually the same ones: “The Trooper,” “Run to the...
MusicStereogum

Watch Duran Duran Play With Blur’s Graham Coxon & Trot Out Classics At Billboard Music Awards

Last week, new wave overlords Duran Duran announced their forthcoming album Future Past, and they dropped the lead single “Invisible,” which features guitar from Blur’s Graham Coxon. Last night, the band played “Invisible” for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards, the same show where Drake accepted an Artist Of The Decade award with his son. For the performance, Coxon joined Duran Duran. But the band didn’t just perform “Invisible.” They turned it into a medley with a couple of their undeniable bangers.
Glen Ellen, CASonoma Index Tribune

More memories of big-name bands playing little gyms

Here’s another look at the high school dances of the early days of big-time rock ’n’ roll. Local residents chimed in about dances and concerts on the East Coast, the Los Angeles area and the Bay Area. All had impressive bands playing for the student body, who often did not realize what they were witnessing.