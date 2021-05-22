newsbreak-logo
State’s toxic oversight department collecting public input for soil removal at Jordan High School

By Sebastian Echeverry
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago
In this file photo, a worker walks down steps at Jordan High School in North Long Beach as the school is under construction in Long Beach July 26, 2018. Photo by Thomas R Cordova.

The Department of Toxic Substances Control is collecting public comments from residents until May 28 for a proposed project to remove contaminated soil from a construction site at Jordan High School.

