State’s toxic oversight department collecting public input for soil removal at Jordan High School

In this file photo, a worker walks down steps at Jordan High School in North Long Beach as the school is under construction in Long Beach July 26, 2018. Photo by Thomas R Cordova.

The Department of Toxic Substances Control is collecting public comments from residents until May 28 for a proposed project to remove contaminated soil from a construction site at Jordan High School.

