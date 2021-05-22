City Event Calendar

newsbreak-logo
Location Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway & Lackman Road, Lenexa, KS 66215. Bring your lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy a variety of music during our Lenexa Outdoor Concert Series at the Grand Pavilion. Free admission. This concert features Way Too Famous performing classic and progressive rock.

Merriam, KSshawneemissionpost.com

Your Community: Imagine your new library

Johnson County Library is excited to have begun the design process for the new Library in Merriam. And it’s time to hear from you. The first public input session will be held online, Wednesday, May 19 from 6 – 7:30 pm. In this session, you’ll have a chance to meet the architects, become familiar with their community involvement approach, learn about the project and ideate about your future library.
Lenexa, KSfox4kc.com

Local artists display images of peace at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. —Lenexa’s latest art installation is spreading a message of peace. The Peace Pole Community Art Project is a series of poles designed by community members to spread the message of peace. Lenexa Arts Council Liaison Susanne Neely said the project includes 37 poles throughout Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. Each...
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Kansas City, KSkcindependent.com

Kansas City Auto Museum’s and The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County’s The Meadowbrook Car Show and A Cocktail Party

A Cocktail Party and The Meadowbrook Car Show were held recently in support of the Kansas City Auto Museum and The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County. Proceeds from the events will benefit the new Public Art Program of Johnson County Park & Recreation District, and the programs of the Kansas City Auto Museum, along with a new building location in Kansas City. The inaugural car show featured 100 vehicles on display at Meadowbrook Park.
Fairway, KSshawneemissionpost.com

Rainy Day Books in Fairway will reopen for in-store shopping June 1

Rainy Day Books, a Fairway staple that’s been in business for 46 years, will reopen the store for in-person shopping on June 1 for the first in nearly 14 months. The bookstore closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when metrowide stay-at-home orders were issued in March 2020, and has only reopened to fulfill online orders and curbside pickup.
Overland Park, KSfox4kc.com

Overland Park working to change ban on pit bulls in city

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Johnson County suburb is discussing its dangerous dog ordinance. Overland Park City Council is looking at changing the rule that bans pit bulls in the city. Tuesday marks the first of a three step process. First, the Public Safety Commitee heard from experts. Public comment...
Lenexa, KSlenexa.com

Council to consider changes to recycling codes

The City of Lenexa is considering code amendments that would allow solid waste haulers to offer both weekly and biweekly recycling collection. Lenexa City staff have been researching and considering a request from Waste Management to allow biweekly recycling collection. Lenexa City Code currently requires haulers to collect recycling weekly.
Lenexa, KSshawneemissionpost.com

Lenexa approves new retirement community, The Ridge at Cottonwood Canyon

Final plans are set for a new apartment complex in Lenexa that will aim to serve older adults and retirees. Located on 11 acres at 18200 Prairie Star Parkway, The Ridge at Cottonwood Canyon is a three-story development with 138 multi-family units designed for retirement-aged residents. The Lenexa Planning Commission...
Lenexa, KSkcparent.com

Date Nights: Exploring the letter S in KC

Silo Modern Farmhouse is located at Canyon Farms Golf Club in Lenexa and boasts amazing views of the golf course. But that’s not all they can boast about. Their menu is full of locally-sourced and fresh, made-from-scratch dishes with everything ranging from baked brie en croute and quinoa salad to a bison burger and lamb chops. It’s modern farmhouse fine dining at its best. We went for dinner recently, and everything we had was excellent. A standout choice was the spinach salad with grilled salmon. Seems like such a simple, ordinary thing, but their chipotle honey vinaigrette set it apart from all others. It was delicious! The big thing Silo Modern Farmhouse is known for—and I do mean big—is the 32-layer chocolate cake. Wow! Chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, cherry chocolate sauce and vanilla whipped cream.