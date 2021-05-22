City Event Calendar

Silo Modern Farmhouse is located at Canyon Farms Golf Club in Lenexa and boasts amazing views of the golf course. But that’s not all they can boast about. Their menu is full of locally-sourced and fresh, made-from-scratch dishes with everything ranging from baked brie en croute and quinoa salad to a bison burger and lamb chops. It’s modern farmhouse fine dining at its best. We went for dinner recently, and everything we had was excellent. A standout choice was the spinach salad with grilled salmon. Seems like such a simple, ordinary thing, but their chipotle honey vinaigrette set it apart from all others. It was delicious! The big thing Silo Modern Farmhouse is known for—and I do mean big—is the 32-layer chocolate cake. Wow! Chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, cherry chocolate sauce and vanilla whipped cream.