The Monaco Grand Prix was decided in qualifying yesterday, but not in the way it often is. Charles Leclerc took a stunning pole for Ferrari on Saturday. Just a few corners later, he crashed. The car was said to be repairable without a gearbox change, and Ferrari believed that Leclerc would be able to start from pole today. If he did, he would have likely run away with the win at his home race. Instead, he immediately diagnosed an issue on his way to the grid. Ferrari took the car back to the garage, where it determined Leclerc would be unable to start the race. Monaco's Formula 1 driver was left missing the best chance to win the legendary grand prix he has seen yet.