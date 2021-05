Apple has been positioning the iPad more and more like a credible laptop alternative over the past few years, especially with the introduction of the new iPad Pro. Two years ago the tech giant made the decision to create a dedicated iPad version of iOS which it called, inevitably, iPadOS, introducing more features for the larger, more capable device, such as better multitasking and enhanced app switching. iPadOS 15 is due later this year but for now we know very little about the new features it will offer.