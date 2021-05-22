Shooting leaves one in critical condition, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Officers responded to the 340 block of South Parkway East just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday to a shooting.

One man was found shot. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

There is no suspect information.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

