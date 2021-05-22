Prime 1 Studio's Batman Movie Statue Reveals Best Look at Batsuit Yet
Few superhero films are as anticipated as The Batman, as Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson look to define a new era of The Dark Knight. What makes it even more anticipated is the fact that we still know so little about it, and even though we've received the first trailer, there's still so much we don't really know. A recent release of promo art revealed new looks at the new Batsuit, but during their recent showcase, Prime 1 Studios revealed a gorgeous new statue of Pattinson's Batman that gives us the best look yet at the new and improved Batman costume.comicbook.com