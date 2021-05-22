newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Prime 1 Studio's Batman Movie Statue Reveals Best Look at Batsuit Yet

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew superhero films are as anticipated as The Batman, as Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson look to define a new era of The Dark Knight. What makes it even more anticipated is the fact that we still know so little about it, and even though we've received the first trailer, there's still so much we don't really know. A recent release of promo art revealed new looks at the new Batsuit, but during their recent showcase, Prime 1 Studios revealed a gorgeous new statue of Pattinson's Batman that gives us the best look yet at the new and improved Batman costume.

comicbook.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batsuit#The Batman#Superhero Films#Movie Theaters#Art#Promo Art#Trailer#Crazy Stuff#White Lenses#Pic#Scratches#Store#Twitter Mattaguilarcb#Bat Symbol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Box Office: Zack Snyder’s ‘Army Of The Dead’ Nabs $780K As ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Tops ‘Bad Boys For Life’

Angelina Jolie’s Those Who Wish Me Dead played as expected in 2021, while Jason Statham’s Wrath of Man is catching fire overseas. For the first time in forever, there’s actually multiple new releases which qualify as “newsworthy.” In domestic box office news that isn’t Spiral: From the Book of Saw (an underwhelming $8.4 million debut weekend), Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead opened in theaters and on HBO Max this weekend. I can’t speak for the HBO Max viewership, but the Angelina Jolie-starring action thriller earned $2.8 million this weekend. That’s obviously miserable by the standards of prior Jolie actioners. Tomb Raider opened with $47 million 20 years ago and Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Wanted both topped $50 million in the mid-2000’s, but that was back when people actually went to the movies just to see big movie stars in high-concept originals or new-to-you adaptations.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘The Batman’: New Promotional Image Shows Off Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight

A brand new promotional image of the Dark Knight from Robert Pattinson’s The Batman has made its way online. Of the most exciting superhero movies that have yet to come out, The Batman has got to be at the top of everyone’s list. Thanks to a gritty trailer set to Nirvana’s “Something In The Way” and a highly qualified cast in tow, The Batman is set to be one of DC’s more unique solo offerings. Branched off of Ben Affleck’s canceled solo Batman picture, Robert Pattinson’s take on The Dark Knight will see the character in his second year of crime-fighting, taking on the likes of The Riddler, Catwoman Carmine Falcone, and The Penguin. Unfortunately, fans haven’t gotten a solid look at Pattinson’s Batman since last summer’s trailer. However, a brand new photo of The Dark Knight has made its way online, providing fans a great new look at The Caped Crusader.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

WB Reportedly Wants Robert Pattinson’s Batman In Mortal Kombat Universe

DC Films and Mortal Kombat have been grabbing their fair share of respective headlines recently, albeit for very different reasons. The success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League has led to calls for Warner Bros. to continue telling stories set in the filmmaker’s pocket of the mythology, but it’s clear that they’re not interested in listening.
Visual Artthedirect.com

The Batman: Official Art Shows Robert Pattinson's Hero Holding Batarang

While the DC Extended Universe only has one major movie coming in 2021, 2022 will hold a franchise record of four theatrical releases between March and December. This will kick off with director Matt Reeves' The Batman, which will bring the DCEU's first attempt at a solo movie for the Caped Crusader.
Beauty & FashionCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN Hot Wheels Batmobile First-Look Revealed Along With More Promo Art

The Batman officially wrapped production back in March, and we've all been anxiously awaiting a look at some new footage from Matt Reeves' take on DC's Caped Crusader. We did get some brief new shots of Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman in a recently leaked clip from an iTunes documentary, but for the most part, we've had to make do with promo and merchandise art.
MoviesComicBook

Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen Calls Trying to Copy Johnny Depp's Grindelwald "Creatively Stupid"

Following news of Mad Mikkelsen taking over the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel after Johnny Depp's departure, fans have wondered how the newcomer will interpret the villain, with the actor himself confirming how "creatively stupid" it would be to attempt to replicate what Depp has conveyed in the previous two films. Luckily, the mystical and magical nature of the series means it will be easier for viewers to accept not only a new look for the character, but also an entirely new approach to the villain. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently set to hit theaters on July 15, 2022.
Moviessupermanhomepage.com

“Batman v Superman：Dawn of Justice” Master Craft Superman Statue

Beast Kingdom’s ‘Entertainment Experience Brand’ has unveiled their “Batman v Superman：Dawn of Justice” Master Craft Superman Statue, the latest offering in the DC Memorial Statue series. The Mastercraft line of high-quality, handmade, and hand-painted statues, takes on the mighty Son Of Krypton, with the MC-040, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

DC Reportedly Wants Pattinson’s Batman And Wonder Woman To Team Up

The timeline and continuity of the DCEU has been in a state of disarray for a while, but Patty Jenkins’ two Wonder Woman movies have been able to overcome those obstacles so far by positioning themselves as prequels. However, the filmmaker is going to have to make a decision about if or how she wants to tie her franchise to the wider mythology when the third installment arrives, which has been confirmed as the first to be set in the present day.
TV & Videosatlantanews.net

Looking for bright emotions Include the best action movies on Vuuzle.TV

Look for the best movies for a good mood on Vuuzle.TV. A great option is a dramatic genre -action, which combines fights, car chases, explosions, shootings, and more. The genre mainly shows the hero's independent efforts to restore justice, which often escalates into a small war. Action, although popular since...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

10 Highest-Grossing MARVEL STUDIOS Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

Since Iron Man was released in 2008, Marvel Studios has managed to produce hit after hit at the worldwide box office. Up until a recent Avatar re-release, Avengers: Endgame was the highest-grossing movie ever released in theaters, and even with COVID, it's hard to imagine the studio's momentum slowing down.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

New images from DC’s Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One animated movie

Warner Bros. Animation has released four images from the upcoming adaptation of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One which offer a new look at Batman, Captain James Gordon, DA Harvey Dent, Catwoman, detective Renee Montoya, and Dent’s wife Gilda; take a look here…. Inspired by...
Moviesramascreen.com

New Clip From Marvel Studios’ BLACK WIDOW From Tonight’s 2021 MTV “Movie & TV Awards”

Check out this new exclusive clip from Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” that debuted during tonight’s 2021 MTV “Movie & TV Awards,” airing live from the Palladium and hosted by Leslie Jones. During the telecast, Tony®- and BAFTA-winning and Academy Award®-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson received the Generation Award—an honor that celebrates beloved actors for their contributions to film and television. Johansson joins an iconic roster of actors who previously received the award including Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne Johnson, Mike Myers, Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon, among others.
Entertainmenttheubj.com

Check Out The Full Look At Robert Pattinson’s New Batsuit

New Batman images uncovers the best gander at Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit. Following a turbulent creation measure due to the Covid pandemic, the Matt Reeves project in the end completed the process of recording and is currently in after creation. That likewise implies that Warner Bros. is equipping to appropriately start promoting the undertaking as confirmed by tie-in things jumping out.