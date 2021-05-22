Prime 1 Studio's Batman Movie Statue Reveals Best Look at Batsuit Yet

A brand new promotional image of the Dark Knight from Robert Pattinson’s The Batman has made its way online. Of the most exciting superhero movies that have yet to come out, The Batman has got to be at the top of everyone’s list. Thanks to a gritty trailer set to Nirvana’s “Something In The Way” and a highly qualified cast in tow, The Batman is set to be one of DC’s more unique solo offerings. Branched off of Ben Affleck’s canceled solo Batman picture, Robert Pattinson’s take on The Dark Knight will see the character in his second year of crime-fighting, taking on the likes of The Riddler, Catwoman Carmine Falcone, and The Penguin. Unfortunately, fans haven’t gotten a solid look at Pattinson’s Batman since last summer’s trailer. However, a brand new photo of The Dark Knight has made its way online, providing fans a great new look at The Caped Crusader.