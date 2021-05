If her cool-defining appearance in the trailer for Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead was your first exposure to Tig Notaro, prepare to be mildly confused and/or disappointed (though you shouldn’t be): HBO announced today that it’s giving her a new comedy special, and in a somewhat odd twist, the whole thing’s going to be fully animated. HBO says this is going to be the first-ever animated stand-up special, though we’d like to see the math on that because surely someone out there has animated an entire stand-up special before. Animated specific bits or routines is pretty common, but nobody has said, “hey, let’s just do the whole thing” until now?