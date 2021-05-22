Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Buys 5,014 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.