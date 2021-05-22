newsbreak-logo
Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Buys 5,014 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

