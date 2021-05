This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series. To say the final few weeks of the regular season are crazy would be a drastic understatement. We've already gotten a whiff of what it could look like, and it's only going to get more bizarre from here on out. The simple fact is, there are a ton of teams in rebuild mode and way too many players resting because of it. This slate could be even more wild than usual, with six teams playing the second half of a back-to-back set and five more playing the front end of one. That means 11 of the 20 teams in action could be affected, and it's clear that you guys need to keep an eye on the news reports on RotoWire to get all the updates you need!