StakeCubeCoin Trading 28% Lower This Week (SCC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $27.25 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.