newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and approximately $336.61 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002582 BTC on exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Investors#Algo#Btc#Egld#Theta Fuel#Tfuel#Ardr#Divi#Divi#Algorand Algorand#Algorandofficial#Github#Cryptocompare#Tps#Avax#Kava#Exchanges#Tops#Currency#Buying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Centric Cash (CNS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 44.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $521,044.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DREP (DREP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and $395,613.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Steem has a total market cap of $214.66 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0209 on Top Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 40.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $418,191.51 and $100,257.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Flixxo (FLIXX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $31,485.00

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 55.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $31,485.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PlotX (PLOT) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.94 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. PlotX has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $1.90 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PlotX has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $124,969.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $9.38 million and $124,969.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $130.96 or 0.00345050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Infinitecoin (IFC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $27.25 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

StormX Hits Market Cap of $209.36 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StormX has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $209.36 million and approximately $25.59 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin Plus Price Reaches $18.23 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $18.23 or 0.00048020 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $139,720.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swingby Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $32.25 million and $792,291.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Pawtocol Price Tops $0.0377 on Major Exchanges (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Pawtocol has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $69,945.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pawtocol has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Achieves $12.93 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $746,062.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 55% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bondly (BONDLY) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Bondly has traded down 53.6% against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market cap of $13.72 million and $961,436.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Neo (NEO) Price Hits $54.24 on Top Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Neo has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $54.24 or 0.00142873 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $3.83 billion and $1.21 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rewardiqa (REW) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $412,058.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $412,058.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kadena Price Tops $0.64 on Major Exchanges (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $76.97 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dynamic Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.49 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002857 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $16.49 million and $20,421.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

dForce (DF) Market Cap Tops $26.96 Million

DForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. dForce has a market cap of $26.96 million and $48.76 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.