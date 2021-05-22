Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges
Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and approximately $336.61 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002582 BTC on exchanges.www.modernreaders.com