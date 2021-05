Funeral Services for Carolyn G. Drake Miller, age 80, of Knoxville, will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. Interment will follow at the Dallas Cemetery. Family will receive family and friends one hour prior to service. Memorials may be made in Carolyn’s name to her family to decide how to honor her at a later date. Pierschbacher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may also view the service after Wednesday by following the link: https://my.gather.app/remember/carolyn-g-miller .