Can Trevon Wesco be the New York Jets’ fullback? (Film)
Mike LaFleur’s 49ers relied heavily on the fullback position. Is Trevon Wesco capable of handling that role for the New York Jets?. When Mike Maccagnan’s New York Jets drafted Trevon Wesco with the 121st overall pick in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft, their obvious goal for him was to settle into a role as a blocking specialist. Through two years, the results have been mixed. Wesco has earned a decent amount of playing time (12.8 snaps per game over 28 appearances) and has been far from awful as a blocker, recording plenty of impressive reps, but his blocking has been inconsistent overall.jetsxfactor.com