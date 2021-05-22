Can Trevon Wesco be the New York Jets’ fullback? (Film)

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Former Jets QB Tim Tebow is back in the NFL! After retiring from professional baseball, the former NFL QB has decided to reunite with his old college coach Urban Meyer with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Normally I’d make a witty quip here, but the Jets themselves ran the Tebow experiment if only to receive profit from jersey sales. At least on the plus side, we probably won’t see moves like that being made anymore by current GM Joe Douglas. Douglas has tried to establish a sentiment of professionalism that’s seemed to be lacking in the Jets front office in recent years and has done an excellent job so far. Perhaps it’ll lead to a type of sustained success that halts the ‘SOJ’ feeling that’s been clouding the franchise for the past couple of years. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.