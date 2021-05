Even though it’s only May, it’s time to gear up for the Halloween season!. In honor of Halfway to Halloween, we got a lot more information about what this fall is going to look like for Halloween in Disney World, and that includes a brand-new celebration called Disney After Hours Boo Bash! This After Hours event will be replacing Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year and offering some of the same experiences, but with some major differences. We got some seriously mixed responses from our readers about these changes, and we’re excited to share their thoughts with you!