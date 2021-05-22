‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie Once Shared the Best Story About the Time Beyoncé Serenaded Him With ‘Halo’
Anthony Mackie is an actor who became a household name thanks to his portrayal of Sam Wilson / Falcon / Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though many have come to know a few things about Mackie’s life and career over the years, one fact about him that might not be public knowledge is that he is a huge fan of Beyoncé. So much so that he previously told a story of how he fangirled over the singer while attending one of her concerts a few years back.www.cheatsheet.com