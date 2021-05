Failure to Appear: Deputies Bryce Pickens and Blake Cupp responded to 1146 West Highway 25-70 in reference to a warrant service. The owner of the home, David Ray Gates, 38, had an active warrant for his arrest. They arrived on scene and Gates told the deputies to leave. Deputies entered they home and heard Gates trying to barricade the bedroom door. Once more deputies arrived on scene, they entered the room and found Gates hiding beside the bed. He was arrested and taken to the County Jail.