Norton Museum to open 6 days a week, launch exhibit by female artists

The Norton Museum of Art is kicking off summer with a burst of programming and a return to a six-day schedule as society begins emerging from lockdown. Starting June 1, the museum will be open six days a week with admission free on Saturdays through Labor Day for all Palm Beach County residents with a valid ID, museum officials said Thursday. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. It will be closed Wednesdays.