Star Trek: Discovery's Time Jump Let the Show "Totally Rewrite the Rules," Says Showrunner
Star Trek: Discovery Season Three's time jump allowed the show's writers to change the game for the Paramount+ streaming series. Star Trek: Discovery began its journey as a prequel set a decade before Star Trek: The Original Series. The show found ways to tell exciting new stories within the confines of established Star Trek continuity for two seasons. Still, as the show's characters and concepts developed, the writers desired more freedom to take the series in whatever direction they wanted with less worry about possibly disrupting the established Star Trek timeline. The simplest way to do that was the take Discovery where Star Trek had never gone before, well beyond the previous timeline endpoint of Star Trek: Nemesis, 930 years into the future of the 32nd century.comicbook.com