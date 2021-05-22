newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Star Trek: Discovery's Time Jump Let the Show "Totally Rewrite the Rules," Says Showrunner

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek: Discovery Season Three's time jump allowed the show's writers to change the game for the Paramount+ streaming series. Star Trek: Discovery began its journey as a prequel set a decade before Star Trek: The Original Series. The show found ways to tell exciting new stories within the confines of established Star Trek continuity for two seasons. Still, as the show's characters and concepts developed, the writers desired more freedom to take the series in whatever direction they wanted with less worry about possibly disrupting the established Star Trek timeline. The simplest way to do that was the take Discovery where Star Trek had never gone before, well beyond the previous timeline endpoint of Star Trek: Nemesis, 930 years into the future of the 32nd century.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Kurtzman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Showrunner#Original Series#Show Time#All Star Game#Question Time#Paramount#Q A#Federation#Discovery#Comicbook Com#Writers#Nemesis#The Game#Streaming#Variables#Toronto#Variety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Star Trek's Gates McFadden Is Tired Of Answering Questions About Crusher And Picard

Actress, choreographer and now podcaster Gates McFadden has taken part in a lot of public appearances for Star Trek: The Next Generation in her career, and because of that, she's answered a lot of the same questions time and time again, by fans and journalists alike. She'll probably be asked the same questions plenty more in the future, too, so for any fan that may have such an opportunity in the future, don't ask her why Picard and Crusher never got together.
TV & VideosComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three Blu-ray Details Revealed

Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three comes to Blu-ray, DVD, and Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook on July 20, and CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment revealed new details about the season's home media release. Available to pre-order now, the Blu-ray collection includes all 13 episodes of the Paramount+ original series as part of the four-disc collection, plus more than two hours of special features. Among those features are interviews with the show producers, a writer's log, and looks behind the scenes of the show. Star Trek: Discovery Season Three picks up where the show's second season left off, with Michael Burnham and the USS Discovery crew traveling far into Star Trek's future.
TV SeriesComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Writing Finished

Fans of Star Trek: Discovery should go ahead and get excited because the writing for Season 4 is done. Michelle Paradise sounds glad about the writers’ accomplishment in her post on Twitter. She wrote, “A long journey to type these words. But here they are… #StarTrekDiscovery.” it’s been a little while since the teaser trailer for the upcoming season dropped at First Contact Day, but the hype hasn’t stopped building yet. Discovery has really come into its own over the most recent season and the creative team is looking to carry on that momentum. Captain Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew is up against a new challenge in Season 4. People from all across the spectrum will be feeling the presence of this new force from the Federation to places we haven’t even seen yet.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Creator Mike McMahan Is Making a Star Trek Show, First

On May 18, Star Trek: Lower Decks will boldly go where no modern, animated Star Trek series has gone before: to Blu-Ray and DVD. Originally streaming on CBS All Access, and now Paramount+, the satirical take on the Star Trek universe was created by writer Mike McMahan, who is probably best known for his work on Rick and Morty, as well as co-creating Hulu’s Solar Opposites. So it was reasonable to think that the 10-episode first season would be raunchy comedy in the vein of those other two series. Instead, McMahan created an animated series that was Star Trek first; and comedy, second.
TV & Videosstudybreaks.com

‘Star Trek’ Is a Difficult Franchise To Get Into, but It’s Worth the Effort

The “Star Trek” fandom is one of the largest in existence, and the amount of material — both text and film — makes exploring the franchise seem like an insurmountable task. Most fans agree that the best place to start is with Roddenberry’s “Original Series.” However, many viewers find the treatment of women, along with the poor special effects, dissatisfying, and they drop the series after only a few episodes. But new movies and television series have tried to incorporate better special effects, intense fight scenes and everything else that modern viewers seem to enjoy. For this reason, newer audiences naturally gravitate to the latest content, but then lose interest in the franchise after getting bored of the older shows.
Video GamesTrek Today

TNG Crew Joins Star Trek Fleet Command

Beginning today, the crew from Star Trek: The Next Generation has joined the Star Trek Fleet Command game. Here is a description of the situation in which they find themselves: “I know that I am Lieutenant Commander Data of the Federation starship Enterprise. But I do not know how I ended up here, or what happened to the ship.
TV Series/Film

Marvel’s Disney+ Shows’ Lack of Showrunners is Worrying Veteran TV Writers

TV is the writer’s medium, and it’s been that way for a long time. But could Marvel Studios — which has already disrupted the superhero-inundated movie industry to a massive degree — change the TV landscape too? That’s what many TV veterans are worried about, in a new report that hones in on Marvel’s foray into TV with its Disney+ shows WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and their pointed avoidance of a TV staple: the showrunner.