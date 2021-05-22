Star Trek: Discovery's Time Jump Let the Show "Totally Rewrite the Rules," Says Showrunner

Fans of Star Trek: Discovery should go ahead and get excited because the writing for Season 4 is done. Michelle Paradise sounds glad about the writers’ accomplishment in her post on Twitter. She wrote, “A long journey to type these words. But here they are… #StarTrekDiscovery.” it’s been a little while since the teaser trailer for the upcoming season dropped at First Contact Day, but the hype hasn’t stopped building yet. Discovery has really come into its own over the most recent season and the creative team is looking to carry on that momentum. Captain Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew is up against a new challenge in Season 4. People from all across the spectrum will be feeling the presence of this new force from the Federation to places we haven’t even seen yet.