According to a memo obtained by CNN from the National Basketball Association, head coaches that are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks during games. The memo was sent to all the teams on Saturday and clarifies that coaches don’t have to wear masks to “facilitate in-game coaching duties, and in light of vaccination rates among head coaches and recent CDC guidance.” The memo additionally said that masks should still be worn during pre-game introductions. Coaches also must still keep their masks on during warm-ups. Each head coach will also still, of course, be tested daily for COVID-19 regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.