ORANGE PARK – Two new homes were dedicated in a virtual ceremony by Clay County Habitat on Friday, April 30. The Polk Avenue project consist of two homes each with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. While the pandemic has slowed volunteer programs, we are so greatful to have both homes completed with the help of our 11 core volunteers. They alone put in 2,755 hours of hard work and dedication to grantee these homes would be ready for the families. The virtual event featured the new homeowners, Korey and Thealia speaking of their excitement and relief to finally have a place their families can call home. The main sponsor who helped to make this project happen is Wells Fargo. Ashley HomeStores donated beds for the children. The virtual home dedication can be viewed at https://youtu.be/__wioSbId9M.